RU RU
Main News PSG's new head coach asks club to buy young Barcelona star

PSG's new head coach asks club to buy young Barcelona star

Football news Today, 17:24
PSG's new head coach asks club to buy young Barcelona star Photo: Instagram Pedri / Author unknown

"Paris Saint-Germain" has shown interest in Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri, according to СОРЕ.

According to the source, the French club wants to acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The new head coach of PSG, Luis Enrique, personally insists on the signing. However, it will be challenging to acquire Pedri as Barcelona has no intention of selling him. The release clause in the Spanish midfielder's contract is set at one billion euros.

Pedri, aged 20, has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2020. He transferred to the Catalan club from "Las Palmas" for a fee of 17.5 million euros. He has played a total of 109 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists. With the club, Pedri won the La Liga title in the 2022/2023 season, the Copa del Rey in the 2020/2021 season, and the Spanish Super Cup in the 2022/2023 season.

Since 2021, Pedri has been representing the Spain national team, where he has played 18 matches, not scoring any goals but providing one assist. Pedri was named the best young player of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news Yesterday, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:36 Roma want to buy European champions from PSG Football news Today, 17:30 Fulham announce signing of talented Ajax defender Football news Today, 17:24 PSG's new head coach asks club to buy young Barcelona star Football news Today, 16:38 Manchester United raise price for Harry Maguire Football news Today, 16:31 Liverpool star midfielder close to joining Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:25 Galatasaray buy PSG star striker Football news Today, 16:18 The Brazilian winger of Shakhtar terminated the contract with the Ukrainian club Football news Today, 16:10 Chelsea are ready to sell a talented pupil of the club's academy Football news Today, 15:35 Inter may change the strategy for the transfer of Anatoly Trubin Football news Today, 15:30 Juventus close to signing Uruguayan talent
Sport Predictions
Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Osnabrück vs Karlsruhe 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Hannover vs Elversberg 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Haecken vs Elfsborg 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Valerenga vs Sandefjord 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Metalist-1925 vs Shakhtar 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Vejle vs Copenhagen predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Kaisar vs Kairat 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Stabaek vs Molde 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Charleroi vs Leuven predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023