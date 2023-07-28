PSG's new head coach asks club to buy young Barcelona star

"Paris Saint-Germain" has shown interest in Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri, according to СОРЕ.

According to the source, the French club wants to acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The new head coach of PSG, Luis Enrique, personally insists on the signing. However, it will be challenging to acquire Pedri as Barcelona has no intention of selling him. The release clause in the Spanish midfielder's contract is set at one billion euros.

Pedri, aged 20, has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2020. He transferred to the Catalan club from "Las Palmas" for a fee of 17.5 million euros. He has played a total of 109 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists. With the club, Pedri won the La Liga title in the 2022/2023 season, the Copa del Rey in the 2020/2021 season, and the Spanish Super Cup in the 2022/2023 season.

Since 2021, Pedri has been representing the Spain national team, where he has played 18 matches, not scoring any goals but providing one assist. Pedri was named the best young player of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.