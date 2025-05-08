PSG's Champions League final berth brings joy to three European clubs at once

The finalists for the 2024/2025 Champions League have been decided, and this not only determines who will compete for Europe's most coveted football trophy, but also sets the stage for some intriguing scenarios next season.

Details: PSG's run to the final has provided a huge boost for Olympiacos. Since both finalists secured a Champions League group stage place through their domestic leagues, an extra spot opens up for a team that cannot qualify directly via their national championship. Based on the UEFA ranking, this place goes to the Greek champions. Without this twist, Olympiacos would have had to begin their European journey in the second qualifying round.

Paris Saint-Germain's success has also been welcomed by fans of Slovan and Qarabag. PSG's appearance in the final triggered a reshuffle in the qualification rounds, allowing the champions of Slovakia and Azerbaijan to enter the qualifiers a stage later—meaning they now start in the second qualifying round instead of the first.

Reminder: On May 31 in Munich, PSG and Inter will face each other for the first time ever—and it's straight in the Champions League final.