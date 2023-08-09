PSG will not buy a talented Barcelona striker

Barcelona forward and Spanish national team player Ansu Fati will not be moving to Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport on Twitter.

According to the source, the leadership of the French club is not interested in acquiring the Spanish player, despite the desire of the new PSG head coach, Luis Enrique, to have him on the team.

Previously, it was reported that Barcelona is willing to sell Fati in order to generate additional funds for transfers.

20-year-old Fati is a product of Barcelona's youth academy. He has been playing for the first team of the Catalan club since 2019. He has played a total of 109 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and providing 10 assists. With Barcelona, Fati became a La Liga champion in the 2022/2023 season, won the Copa del Rey in the 2020/2021 season, and also secured the Spanish Super Cup in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027 with an option to extend for two more years.

Fati has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2020. He has played a total of nine matches for the Spanish national team, scoring two goals and providing one assist. With the Spanish national team, Fati became the winner of the UEFA Nations League in the 2022/2023 season.