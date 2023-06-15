PSG want to buy the leader of Liverpool

According to SportsZone on Twitter, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is showing interest in Liverpool forward and Egyptian national team player Mohamed Salah.

The source states that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has held preliminary negotiations with the player in Morocco. Salah could potentially join PSG as a replacement for Argentine forward Lionel Messi, who has left the club.

In the current season, the 31-year-old Salah has played 51 matches in all competitions for Liverpool, scoring 30 goals and providing 16 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.