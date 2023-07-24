RU RU
PSG want to buy the best young player of the championship in Norway

French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has shown interest in the winger of Norwegian club "Nordsjælland" and Ghanaian national team player, Ernest Nuamah, according to L'Equipe.

According to the source, PSG is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. Transfermarkt values the player at six million euros. Last season, the African player was named the best young player in the Norwegian league.

Ernest Nuamah, 19 years old, has been playing for "Nordsjælland" since January 2022. He joined the Norwegian club from Ghanaian club "Right to Dream." The transfer fee was not disclosed. Nuhu has played a total of 43 matches in all competitions for "Nordsjælland," scoring 16 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Nuamah has only played one match for the Ghanaian national team so far. He made his debut for the Ghanaian national team on June 18, 2023, in a qualifying match for the Africa Cup of Nations against the Madagascar national team (0-0). The footballer played for 28 minutes in that match.

As a reminder, PSG won the French championship last season.

