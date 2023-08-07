PSG want to buy Barcelona academy talent

Фrench club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has expressed interest in Barcelona's forward and Spanish national team player Ansu Fati, according to AS.

As per the information from the source, PSG may acquire the player during the summer transfer window. The purchase of the forward is being insisted upon by PSG's head coach, Luis Enrique, who previously coached the Spanish national team and is familiar with Fati's strong qualities.

Earlier, it was reported that Barcelona is willing to sell Fati to generate additional funds for transfers.

Ansu Fati, who is 20 years old, is a product of Barcelona's youth academy. He has been playing for the main team of the Catalan club since 2019. In total, he has played 109 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and providing 10 assists. With Barcelona, Fati became the champion of Spain in the 2022/2023 season, won the Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey) in the 2020/2021 season, and also lifted the Spanish Super Cup in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027, with an option to extend the agreement for two more years.

Since 2020, Fati has been playing for the Spanish national team. He has made nine appearances for the Spanish squad, scoring two goals and providing one assist. With the national team, Fati became the winner of the UEFA Nations League in the 2022/2023 season.