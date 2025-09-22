RU RU ES ES FR FR
PSG ultras to follow Ballon d’Or ceremony outside Théâtre du Châtelet

Football news Today, 05:35
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On Monday, September 22, the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place in Paris, where PSG supporters will be eagerly awaiting the results.

Details: According to RMC Sport, PSG ultras will gather outside the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. They plan to arrive after watching the match against Marseille together, with several hundred fans expected to attend.

The ceremony will begin at 20:00 CET at the Théâtre du Châtelet. Hosting the 2025 Ballon d’Or gala are Dutch football legend Ruud Gullit and British sports broadcaster Kate Scott. Our team has compiled all the essential information about the event.

Reminder: The winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or has not been informed of his triumph in advance, as organizers chose not to reveal the voting results beforehand.

