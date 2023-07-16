RU RU
PSG to buy talent from Barcelona academy

PSG to buy talent from Barcelona academy

Football news Today, 09:50
PSG to buy talent from Barcelona academy Photo: Javi Simons Instagram / Unknown

Midfielder Javi Simons from PSV and the Netherlands national team will join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the management of the French club has decided to activate the buy-back clause for the player for six million euros. However, Simons' future at PSG will depend on whether forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe stay with the team. If either of them leaves, Simons will remain at PSG, otherwise, he will be loaned out to another club.

Simons, 20 years old, is a product of Barcelona's academy. He joined PSG in the summer of 2019 as a free agent. Last summer, the French club agreed to let the player go to PSV for free but with a buy-back option. In the past season, Simons played 48 matches for PSV in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists.

Simons has been playing for the Netherlands national team since 2022. He has made five appearances for the Dutch national team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.

