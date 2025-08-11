RU RU ES ES FR FR
PSG star Achraf Hakimi comments on rape allegations

Denies any wrongdoing
Lifestyle Today, 10:57
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Achraf Hakimi during the Club World Cup Photo: https://www.instagram.com/achrafhakimi / Author unknown

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged by French prosecutors in connection with an alleged rape case involving a woman in 2023. The Moroccan international broke his silence, addressing the accusations in an interview with Canal+.

"I am calm. This false accusation was terrible and unfair. I wouldn't wish this on anyone—it's just not right. I know the truth will come out. I have nothing to blame myself for, and those who know me understand that. I'm staying calm and focused on the more important things in my life: my family and football," Hakimi stated.

It should be noted that if found guilty, the Moroccan could face up to 15 years in prison.

Recall that the charges against Hakimi were brought after an alleged incident that took place on February 25, 2023. According to Le Parisien, a 24-year-old woman claimed the footballer tried to rape her.

On March 3 of the same year, Hakimi was released on bail and placed under judicial supervision. Now, the French prosecutor's office has appealed to the investigating judge to refer the rape charge to a criminal court.

