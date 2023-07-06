EN RU
Main News PSG sign former Real Madrid midfielder

The press office of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has announced on the official website the signing of Spanish national team midfielder Marco Asensio.

The 27-year-old player was a free agent, which allowed PSG to acquire him without a transfer fee. The two parties have signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

Asensio's previous club was Real Madrid, where he transferred in the summer of 2015 from Mallorca for a fee of €4 million. During his time at the Spanish club, he played a total of 286 matches in all competitions, scoring 61 goals and providing 32 assists. He has also played for Espanyol. For the Spanish national team, he has appeared in 37 matches, scoring two goals and providing 13 assists.

Asensio is a three-time champion of Spain, has won the Copa del Rey once, has twice won the Spanish Super Cup, has won the UEFA Champions League three times, has won the UEFA Super Cup three times, and has been the winner of the FIFA Club World Cup four times.

PSG emerged as the champions of France in the past season, securing direct qualification to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

