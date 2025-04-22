PSG sets record for the top-5 leagues with consecutive away matches without defeat

Today, PSG drew 1-1 against Nantes in the 29th round of La Liga, thus setting a unique record.

Details: The fact is, this game marked the 39th consecutive away match in Ligue 1 where PSG avoided defeat.

This is a record-breaking series of away matches without a loss in the entire history of the top-5 leagues.

The last time PSG lost on the road was on October 11, 2023, with a 1-2 defeat against Monaco.

Reminder: The match against Nantes had no tournament significance for PSG since they had already secured the French championship on April 5.