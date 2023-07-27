RU RU
Today, 12:30
PSG set Real Madrid price for Kylian Mbappe transfer

According to journalist Marca Ramon Alvarez De Mon on Twitter, "Paris Saint-Germain" (PSG) has set a price for forward Kylian Mbappe, whom Real Madrid is interested in acquiring.

As per the source, the French club is seeking €230 million for the player. Part of this amount will be used by PSG to pay bonuses to the forward. If Mbappe remains with the Parisian club until the end of July, he is expected to receive €40 million.

Previously, it was reported that PSG's management is ready to relegate Mbappe to the bench if he refuses to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024, or if he declines a transfer during the current transfer window.

Mbappe, 24 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017. He joined the Parisian club from "Monaco" for a transfer fee of €180 million. In total, he has played 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappe has represented the French national team since 2017. He has played 70 matches for the French national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. As part of the French national team, Mbappe won the 2018 World Cup and finished as a runner-up in the 2022 World Cup.

