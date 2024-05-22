RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news PSG ready to spend €250m on two Napoli leaders at once

PSG ready to spend €250m on two Napoli leaders at once

Football news Today, 04:54
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
PSG ready to spend €250m on two Napoli leaders at once PSG ready to spend €250m on two Napoli leaders at once

PSG are not really grieving over the departure of Kylian Mbappe and intend to replace the French forward with the powerful signing of Napoli's attacking duo.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Parisians want to sign two leaders of the Neapolitan club right in the summer transfer window: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen. The financial demands of Napoli boss Aurelio De Laurentiis do not embarrass PSG at all, and it is reported that signing or not signing the leaders of the Italian team is just a matter of will.

In total for the two players, the Parisian club will have to give in the region of 240 to 260 million euros, as the contract of Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen prescribed a pay-off of approximately 120-130 million euros.

It is reported that PSG have been watching the Nigerian for a long time, and he has been linked with the Parisians for a long time, but the reigning French champion has only recently turned his gaze on Kartvel.

Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli Paris Saint-Germain Serie A Italy Ligue 1 France
Popular news
BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:56 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024 Football news Yesterday, 07:04 BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024
Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer Football news Yesterday, 06:30 Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer
Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season Football news Yesterday, 05:25 Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season
BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach Football news 20 may 2024, 12:30 BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024