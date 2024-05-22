PSG ready to spend €250m on two Napoli leaders at once

PSG are not really grieving over the departure of Kylian Mbappe and intend to replace the French forward with the powerful signing of Napoli's attacking duo.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Parisians want to sign two leaders of the Neapolitan club right in the summer transfer window: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen. The financial demands of Napoli boss Aurelio De Laurentiis do not embarrass PSG at all, and it is reported that signing or not signing the leaders of the Italian team is just a matter of will.

In total for the two players, the Parisian club will have to give in the region of 240 to 260 million euros, as the contract of Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen prescribed a pay-off of approximately 120-130 million euros.

It is reported that PSG have been watching the Nigerian for a long time, and he has been linked with the Parisians for a long time, but the reigning French champion has only recently turned his gaze on Kartvel.