PSG has set their sights on Osimhen, should Mbappé indeed depart Paris

PSG persists in their quest to find a replacement for their star luminary, Kylian Mbappé, should the Frenchman indeed depart the club at the culmination of the season.

According to Football Italia, the Parisians have added the leader of Napoli and the Nigerian national team, Victor Osimhen, to their shortlist.

During the winter, the Nigerian forward extended his contract with Napoli until the summer of 2026. However, subsequent to this, the forward has repeatedly hinted at his desire to seek a new club at the end of the season.

Currently, Osimhen is with the Nigerian national team at the Africa Cup of Nations. The forward risks missing the semifinal match against South Africa due to health concerns.

In the current season, the Nigerian has netted eight goals in 18 matches for Napoli. The Transfermarkt portal values the forward at 110 million euros, and his acquisition from the French club Lille in September 2020 cost Napoli 75 million euros.