Main News Football news Victor Osimhen has indicated his readiness to change the club in the summer

Football news Today, 11:16
Liam Carter
Napoli's striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that he has made a significant decision regarding his career.

The Nigerian forward hinted that he may depart Napoli at the end of the current season.

“I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season. I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take”, told Osimhen CBS.

Amidst rumors of a potential move to Chelsea, Osimhen recently expressed his desire to play in the English Premier League.

Earlier, the striker extended his contract with Napoli until the summer of 2026. In the current season, he has scored eight goals in 18 matches for the Neapolitans, and in a total of 119 appearances for the Italian side, he has netted 67 goals and provided 17 assists.

Currently, the forward is representing the Nigerian national team in the Africa Cup of Nations, where they have secured a place in the tournament's knockout stage.

