Against the backdrop of rumors about a move to Chelsea, Victor Osimhen stated that he would like to play in the English Premier League.

However, as the Nigerian emphasized in a conversation with Sky Sports, he currently has different career plans:

"Of course, I would like to play in the Premier League at some point, but now I have different career plans. When the time comes, you will know everything."

Earlier, Osimhen extended his contract with Napoli until the summer of 2026. In this season, he has scored eight goals in 18 matches for Napoli, and in a total of 119 matches for the Italian team, he has scored 67 goals and provided 17 assists.

Transfermarkt values the Nigerian at 110 million euros, and Napoli acquired him from the French club Lille for 75 million euros in September 2020.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City forward Emmanuel Adebayor previously compared Osimhen to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.