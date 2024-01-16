Adebayor compared Osimhen to a Chelsea legend

Former Arsenal and Manchester City forward Emmanuel Adebayor shared his thoughts on the potential transfer of Victor Osimhen to Chelsea.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Sport Africa, the Togolese stated that the Nigerian has all the qualities to succeed in the Premier League:

"He has the right attitude, mentality, and determination to succeed in England. I pray for him to move to the Premier League and show what he's capable of. The Premier League is the toughest and best league in the world. Osimhen has already shown and done it in Italy, and I think now is the time for him to move to England, replace his idol Drogba, and do great things. He has everything needed to make a name for himself and write a great chapter in England, like Drogba."

Adebayor played a total of 242 matches in the English Premier League for Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, and Manchester City, scoring 97 goals and providing 41 assists.

Earlier, Osimhen had a dispute with the agent Khvicha Kvaratskheliya Mamuka Djugelia, who claimed that the Nigerian would play in Saudi Arabia in the summer.