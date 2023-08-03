PSG head coach may leave the club just a month after the appointment

According to Marca, the head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Enrique, may leave the club in the near future due to the situation with forward Kylian Mbappe. The PSG management has informed the coach that it is unlikely he will be able to use the forward in the upcoming season. It is expected that Mbappe will be excluded from the main squad as he refuses to sign a new contract or move to another club.

As a reminder, the Frenchman is ready to fulfill his contract until the end to receive €60 million in salary and an additional €90 million as a loyalty bonus. After that, the forward intends to join Real Madrid as a free agent and receive a signing bonus of €100-150 million.

Kylian Mbappe, 24 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017, joining the Parisian club from AS Monaco for a transfer fee of €180 million. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappe has been a part of the French national team. He has played 70 matches for the French national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. With the national team, Mbappe won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and was a silver medalist in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.