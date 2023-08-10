PSG have significantly increased the price of the Brazilian Neymar

RU RU
Paris Saint-Germain has significantly increased the price of Brazilian forward Neymar, as reported by AS.

According to the source, the French club is now seeking around 150 million euros for the player, although they were previously open to selling the forward for a fee ranging between 58 and 93 million euros. Additionally, PSG might consider loaning the player with an obligation to purchase him later.

Previously, it was reported that clubs like Chelsea and several clubs from Saudi Arabia have shown interest in Neymar.

Neymar, who is 31 years old, has been with PSG since 2017. He transferred to the Parisian club from Barcelona, and PSG paid a world-record fee of 222 million euros for his transfer. He has played a total of 173 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025, with an option to extend for an additional year.

Neymar has been representing the Brazilian national team since 2010. He has played 124 matches for the Brazilian national team, scoring 77 goals and providing 56 assists. He has also received 31 yellow cards and one red card.

