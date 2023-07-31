PSG have resumed work on the transfer of the French striker from the Bundesliga

According to L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain is once again showing interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward and French national team player, Randal Kolo-Muani.

As per the source, the French club may acquire the player during the summer transfer window. PSG's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has already held preliminary negotiations with the player's agent. However, it may prove challenging to buy the Frenchman as the German club is seeking around 100 million euros for his transfer. It has been previously reported that Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the forward.

The 24-year-old Kolo-Muani has been playing for Eintracht Frankfurt since the summer of 2022. He joined the German club from Nantes on a free transfer. So far, he has played 46 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Kolo-Muani has been representing the French national team since 2022. He has played nine matches for the French national team, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He was a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.