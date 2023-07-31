RU RU
Main News PSG have resumed work on the transfer of the French striker from the Bundesliga

PSG have resumed work on the transfer of the French striker from the Bundesliga

Football news Today, 13:29
PSG have resumed work on the transfer of the French striker from the Bundesliga Photo: Randal Colo-Mouani's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain is once again showing interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward and French national team player, Randal Kolo-Muani.

As per the source, the French club may acquire the player during the summer transfer window. PSG's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has already held preliminary negotiations with the player's agent. However, it may prove challenging to buy the Frenchman as the German club is seeking around 100 million euros for his transfer. It has been previously reported that Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the forward.

The 24-year-old Kolo-Muani has been playing for Eintracht Frankfurt since the summer of 2022. He joined the German club from Nantes on a free transfer. So far, he has played 46 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Kolo-Muani has been representing the French national team since 2022. He has played nine matches for the French national team, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He was a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Eintracht Frankfurt Ligue 1 France Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Yesterday, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news Yesterday, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news Yesterday, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:35 Juventus want to strengthen the squad with the best player in Euro 2020 Football news Today, 13:29 PSG have resumed work on the transfer of the French striker from the Bundesliga Football news Today, 13:24 PSG take tough decision on Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 13:19 AC Milan sold one of the leaders to Besiktas Football news Today, 09:55 PSG responded to the offer to sell the Brazilian Marquinhos Football news Today, 09:20 Bayern failed to agree on the transfer of the goalkeeper of the Spanish national team Football news Today, 08:50 Marseille close to signing Senegal striker Football news Today, 08:10 David de Gea may move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:30 Chelsea want to buy Spanish goalkeeper Football news Today, 06:50 Napoli want to buy Bundesliga defender
Sport Predictions
Football 01 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Hacken vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Molde vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Breidablik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Galatasaray vs Žalgiris Vilnius predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023