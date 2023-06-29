PSG have come up with a way to extend the contract with Kylian Mbappe

"Paris Saint-Germain" hopes to extend the contract with forward Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca.

According to the source, the management of the Parisian club plans to offer the player a new agreement for a period of 2-3 years, but with a promise to sell him to Real Madrid in 2024. If the parties fail to reach an agreement, the forward could leave the club for free in a year.

In the past season, the 24-year-old Mbappe played 43 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists.