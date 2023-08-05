RU RU
PSG have agreed the terms of the contract with the striker of the French national team Photo: Randal Kolo Muani's Instagram/Author Unknown

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is interested in purchasing forward Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt and the French national team, as reported by journalist Florian Plettenberg on his Twitter.

According to the source, PSG has agreed on personal terms with the player. After this, the forward informed Eintracht Frankfurt's management of his desire to leave the club in the current summer transfer window. Earlier reports indicated that the German club is seeking at least €100 million for the French player. Kolo Muani has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old Kolo Muani has been playing for Eintracht Frankfurt since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the German club from Nantes as a free agent. He has played a total of 46 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions, scoring 23 goals, and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Kolo Muani has been playing for the French national team since 2022. He has played a total of nine matches for the French team, scoring one goal, and providing one assist. He was part of the French squad that won the silver medal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

