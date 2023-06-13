PSG has agreed to sell Mbappe

According to The Telegraph journalist Jason Bert, PSG is ready to sell its top scorer Kylian Mbappe.

This is due to the fact that the Frenchman refuses to renew his contract for another season - until 2025.

The source writes that the club learned about Mbappe's decision not from the player himself, but from the media.

Killian spent six seasons at the Parisian club. He played in 34 matches, scored 29 goals and provided 5 assists during the last season.