Football news Today, 04:00
PSG found a way to quickly get rid of Mbappe

French champions PSG have found a way to quickly get rid of their leader Kylian Mbappe.

According to journalist Romain Bedduk, the Parisian club is actively spreading rumors about the interest of other clubs in the striker.

Thus, the Parisians want to encourage Real Madrid to complete the transfer of the player as soon as possible. PSG expect that soon the “creamy” will offer an amount for Mbape, which would suit the club's management.

Recall, earlier it became known that Mbappe was not taken to the pre-season gathering of the Parisians in Japan. Also, the French media wrote that Mbappe was allegedly put up for transfer.

Last season, 2022/2023, Mbappé played 34 league games for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 29 goals and five assists.

His contract with the club expires in the summer of 2024, after which he will be free to leave. The bosses of PSG are alarmed by such a promising one and are trying to sell the player while a lot of money can be earned for him. It is expected that the Frenchman is ready to be released for more than 200 million euros.

