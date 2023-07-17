PSG could lose a huge amount due to Kylian Mbappe

RU RU
Football news Today, 16:30
Forward Kylian Mbappé's potential departure from Paris Saint-Germain could result in significant losses for the French club, according to The Athletic.

According to the source, if the player leaves the team next summer as a free agent, the club could suffer losses of €175 million. Such a departure by the forward would lead to serious financial fair play issues for PSG, potentially requiring them to sell multiple players.

Earlier reports stated that the 24-year-old Mbappé has made the decision not to extend his contract with PSG, which expires in the summer of 2024. After a year, the Frenchman intends to leave the club for free and join Real Madrid.

Mbappé has been playing for PSG since 2017, joining the Parisian club from Monaco. The transfer fee amounted to €180 million. He has played a total of 260 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappé has also represented the French national team. He has played 70 matches for the French national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists.

