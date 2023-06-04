PSG could be headed by the former Bayern Munich coach
Football news Today, 12:30
Photo: Julian Nagelsmann's Instagram/Author unknown
"Paris Saint-Germain" is showing interest in Julian Nagelsmann, according to Foot Mercato.
According to the source, representatives of the French club have already held preliminary talks with the German coach. If the parties reach an agreement, former AS Monaco coach Thierry Henry may join Nagelsmann's coaching staff.
It should be noted that 35-year-old Nagelsmann was dismissed as the head coach of Bayern Munich in March 2023 and is currently unemployed.
Earlier reports indicated that PSG is planning to dismiss their current head coach, Christophe Galtier.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 11:42 Tottenham Hotspur will demand a massive sum from Real Madrid for Harry Kane
Football news Today, 11:15 "Real" has announced the departure of the world's best football player
Football news Today, 10:26 "Dynamo" played a draw while being a man down in the Ukrainian Premier League match
Football news Yesterday, 16:59 PSG suffered a defeat in the farewell match of Messi and Ramos
Football news Yesterday, 14:37 Official: Messi to leave PSG
Football news Yesterday, 13:26 "Real Madrid" officially announced the departure of two experienced players
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:15 "Real Sociedad" is interested in signing the defender from "Real Madrid" on a free transfer Football news Today, 12:56 "Barcelona" has doubts about Messi's transfer Football news Today, 12:42 Tammy Abraham could make a return to the Premier League Football news Today, 12:30 PSG could be headed by the former Bayern Munich coach Football news Today, 12:15 Karim Benzema has chosen a new club Football news Today, 12:10 Dnipro-1 - Kryvbas - 1:0 (video review) Football news Today, 12:06 “Minaj” – “Zorya” – 0:3 (video review) Football news Today, 12:03 “Metalist 1925” – “Dynamo” – 1:1 (video review of the match) Football news Today, 12:00 Vorskla – Shakhtar – 2:1 (video review) Football news Today, 11:55 Ukrainian forward Dovbyk has received a lucrative offer from Turkey
Sport Predictions
Football Today Udinese vs Juventus predictions and betting tips on June 4, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Verona predictions and betting tips on June 4, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Monza predictions and betting tips on June 4, 2023 Football 05 june 2023 Varberg vs Hacken predictions and betting tips on June 5, 2023 Football 05 june 2023 Malmo FF vs Degerfors predictions and betting tips on June 5, 2023 Football 05 june 2023 St. Patrick’s vs Derry City predictions and betting tips on June 5, 2023 Football 05 june 2023 Hamburger SV vs Stuttgart predictions and betting tips on June 5, 2023 Football 05 june 2023 Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on June 6, 2023 Football 06 june 2023 Suwon City vs Ulsan Hyundai predictions and betting tips on June 6, 2023 Football 06 june 2023 Lausanne Ouchy vs Sion predictions and betting tips on June 6, 2023