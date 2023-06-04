PSG could be headed by the former Bayern Munich coach

"Paris Saint-Germain" is showing interest in Julian Nagelsmann, according to Foot Mercato.

According to the source, representatives of the French club have already held preliminary talks with the German coach. If the parties reach an agreement, former AS Monaco coach Thierry Henry may join Nagelsmann's coaching staff.

It should be noted that 35-year-old Nagelsmann was dismissed as the head coach of Bayern Munich in March 2023 and is currently unemployed.

Earlier reports indicated that PSG is planning to dismiss their current head coach, Christophe Galtier.