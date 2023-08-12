RU RU
Main News PSG announce signing of Barcelona star

PSG announce signing of Barcelona star

Football news Today, 06:00
PSG complete transfer of Barcelona star: Mbappé is a replacement Photo: PSG twitter

The press service of "Paris Saint-Germain" announced on their official website the transfer of forward Ousmane Dembélé from "Barcelona" and the French national team.

The French club paid €50 million for the player. Half of this amount will go to the forward himself and his agent. The Frenchman has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

The 26-year-old Dembélé played for "Barcelona" since the summer of 2017. He transferred to the Catalan club from Borussia Dortmund. The transfer fee amounted to €135 million. In total, the Frenchman played 185 matches for "Barcelona" in all competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists. With Barcelona, he became the Spanish champion three times (2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23), won the Spanish Cup twice (2017/18, 2020/21), and claimed the Spanish Super Cup twice (2018, 2022/23). His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. He had also played for "Rennes" before.

Dembélé has been playing for the French national team since 2016. He has played a total of 37 matches for the French national team, scored four goals, provided three assists, and received three yellow cards. As part of the French national team, Dembélé became a World Cup champion in 2018.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Barcelona Ligue 1 France LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Harry Kane moves to Bayern Football news Today, 05:47 Harry Kane moves to Bayern
Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game Football news Yesterday, 17:09 Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game
"Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences Football news 10 aug 2023, 16:20 "Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences
Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club Football news 10 aug 2023, 14:59 Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club
Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season Football news 10 aug 2023, 12:48 Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season
Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news 09 aug 2023, 23:52 Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Chelsea manager hints at new transfer Football news Today, 06:00 PSG announce signing of Barcelona star Football news Today, 05:47 Harry Kane moves to Bayern Football news Today, 05:00 Manchester United are in no hurry to kick out the scandalous player Football news Today, 04:00 Guardiola had a conflict with Haaland Football news Today, 03:00 Messi scores again to make Inter Miami history Football news Today, 02:00 Manchester City lose one of the leaders Football news Today, 01:30 Chelsea could intercept another Liverpool transfer target Football news Today, 01:10 Chelsea are interested in signing an experienced PSG midfielder Football news Today, 00:50 Benfica announce signing of Brazilian striker