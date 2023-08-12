PSG announce signing of Barcelona star

The press service of "Paris Saint-Germain" announced on their official website the transfer of forward Ousmane Dembélé from "Barcelona" and the French national team.

The French club paid €50 million for the player. Half of this amount will go to the forward himself and his agent. The Frenchman has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

The 26-year-old Dembélé played for "Barcelona" since the summer of 2017. He transferred to the Catalan club from Borussia Dortmund. The transfer fee amounted to €135 million. In total, the Frenchman played 185 matches for "Barcelona" in all competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists. With Barcelona, he became the Spanish champion three times (2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23), won the Spanish Cup twice (2017/18, 2020/21), and claimed the Spanish Super Cup twice (2018, 2022/23). His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. He had also played for "Rennes" before.

Dembélé has been playing for the French national team since 2016. He has played a total of 37 matches for the French national team, scored four goals, provided three assists, and received three yellow cards. As part of the French national team, Dembélé became a World Cup champion in 2018.