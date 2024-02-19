PSG capitulates. The club will not attempt to keep Mbappe

PSG has resigned itself to Kylian Mbappé's departure to Real Madrid.

According to As, PSG's boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed in a private conversation that the star player has signed a contract with the "Merengues" and instructed not to make further contract offers to the player.

Earlier reports suggested that Mbappé's move to Real Madrid would not be announced before April-May due to the risk of playing against PSG in the Champions League.

The transfer will be completed as a free agent, as the 25-year-old forward's contract with PSG expires in the summer of 2024, and the Frenchman has declined to extend it.

Liverpool and Arsenal were also mentioned as contenders for Mbappé, but the 25-year-old forward has dreamed of playing for the Madrid club since childhood.

In the current season, Mbappé has scored 31 goals and provided seven assists in 30 matches, while PSG confidently leads in the French Ligue 1.