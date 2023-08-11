PSG called Mbappe the consequences of his free departure in 2024

The press service of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has written a letter to the team's forward, Kylian Mbappé. The French club outlined to the player the consequences of his free departure in 2024, as reported by L'Équipe.

According to the source, the club believes that the player's departure as a free agent would lead to PSG facing problems with compliance with the financial fair play rules. As a result, the club would have to sell players and lay off many employees. Additionally, the club would need to alter its policy of promoting academy players to the first team. PSG reminded the forward that in the previous season, he signed a new contract with a salary exceeding 200 million euros after taxes.

Recalling that the Frenchman is prepared to fulfill his contract until the end to receive a salary of 60 million euros, along with a 90 million euro loyalty bonus. Afterward, the forward aims to move to Real Madrid as a free agent and receive a signing bonus of 100-150 million euros.

The 24-year-old Mbappé has been with PSG since 2017. He transferred to the Parisian club from AS Monaco for a fee of 180 million euros. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappé has represented the French national team. He has participated in 70 matches for the French national squad, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. As part of the French national team, Mbappé won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and became a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.