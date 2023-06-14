PSG began to actively look for a club for Mbappe

PSG is actively looking for buyers for its leading scorer Kylian Mbappe.

According to a source, the Parisians have decided to part with the 24-year-old Frenchman before the close of the transfer window due to the refusal of the player to renew his contract.

The media noted that PSG directly offers Mbappe to other clubs that can afford such an expensive transfer.

Interestingly, so far none of the potential buyers have entered into specific negotiations for the transfer of Mbappe.