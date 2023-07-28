RU RU
Main News PSG are close to buying one of the leaders of Barcelona

PSG are close to buying one of the leaders of Barcelona

Football news Today, 14:48
PSG are close to buying one of the leaders of Barcelona Photo: Ousmane Dembele's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Barcelona's forward and French national team player Ousmane Dembélé is very close to a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The information suggests that the French club is prepared to pay the full release clause for the player, which stands at 50 million euros until July 31st. However, from August 1st, the release clause will increase to 100 million euros. Dembélé is interested in the move to PSG as he likes the project of the Parisian club.

The 26-year-old Dembélé has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2017 when he transferred from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of 135 million euros. During his time with Barcelona, he has played a total of 185 matches in all competitions, scoring 40 goals, and providing 43 assists. He has won the La Liga title three times (2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23), the Copa del Rey twice (2017/18, 2020/21), and the Spanish Super Cup twice (2018, 2022/23). His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. Previously, he also played for Rennes.

Since 2016, Dembélé has been representing the French national team. He has played 37 matches for the French national team, scoring four goals, providing three assists, and receiving three yellow cards.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news Yesterday, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:38 Manchester United raise price for Harry Maguire Football news Today, 16:31 Liverpool star midfielder close to joining Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:25 Galatasaray buy PSG star striker Football news Today, 16:18 The Brazilian winger of Shakhtar terminated the contract with the Ukrainian club Football news Today, 16:10 Chelsea are ready to sell a talented pupil of the club's academy Football news Today, 15:35 Inter may change the strategy for the transfer of Anatoly Trubin Football news Today, 15:30 Juventus close to signing Uruguayan talent Football news Today, 15:22 Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia bought Manchester City star Football news Today, 15:15 Manchester United make new offer for Højlund from Atalanta Football news Today, 14:55 Sadio Mane close to joining Cristiano Ronaldo's team
Sport Predictions
Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Osnabrück vs Karlsruhe 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Hannover vs Elversberg 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Haecken vs Elfsborg 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Valerenga vs Sandefjord 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Metalist-1925 vs Shakhtar 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Vejle vs Copenhagen predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Kaisar vs Kairat 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Stabaek vs Molde 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Charleroi vs Leuven predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023