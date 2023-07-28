PSG are close to buying one of the leaders of Barcelona

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Barcelona's forward and French national team player Ousmane Dembélé is very close to a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The information suggests that the French club is prepared to pay the full release clause for the player, which stands at 50 million euros until July 31st. However, from August 1st, the release clause will increase to 100 million euros. Dembélé is interested in the move to PSG as he likes the project of the Parisian club.

The 26-year-old Dembélé has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2017 when he transferred from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of 135 million euros. During his time with Barcelona, he has played a total of 185 matches in all competitions, scoring 40 goals, and providing 43 assists. He has won the La Liga title three times (2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23), the Copa del Rey twice (2017/18, 2020/21), and the Spanish Super Cup twice (2018, 2022/23). His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. Previously, he also played for Rennes.

Since 2016, Dembélé has been representing the French national team. He has played 37 matches for the French national team, scoring four goals, providing three assists, and receiving three yellow cards.