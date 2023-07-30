PSG announce signing of Barcelona goalkeeper

The press service of Paris Saint-Germain has officially announced the transfer of goalkeeper Arnau Tenas from Barcelona and the Spanish U-21 national team.

The goalkeeper has joined the Parisian club as a free agent. The Spanish player has signed a contract with PSG that will be valid until the summer of 2026. Tenas has shown impressive performances in the European U-21 Championship, attracting the attention of several clubs.

Arnau Tenas, 22 years old, is a product of Barcelona's youth academy. He has not made any appearances for Barcelona's first team but played 58 matches for Barcelona B in all competitions, conceding 59 goals. In 22 matches, he kept clean sheets. As part of Barcelona, he won the Spanish La Liga in the 2022/2023 season, the Spanish Cup in the 2020/2021 season, and the Spanish Super Cup in the 2022/2023 season.

Tenas has been representing the Spanish U-21 national team since 2020. He has played 14 matches for the Spanish team and conceded six goals. In 2019, Tenas was part of the U-19 Spanish team that won the European Championship.