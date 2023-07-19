PSG announce return of Barcelona talent

Paris Saint-Germain's press service announced on their official website the signing of midfielder Xavi Simons from PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands national team.

The French club exercised the option to buy the player for six million euros. The Dutch midfielder has signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain, which will be valid until the summer of 2027.

Xavi Simons, aged 20, is a product of Barcelona's youth academy. He joined PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2019. Last summer, PSG agreed to let the player join PSV Eindhoven for free but with a condition for a possible return transfer. In the previous season, Simons made 48 appearances for PSV in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists.

Since 2022, Simons has been representing the Netherlands national team. He has played five matches for the Dutch national team, scoring no goals and providing no assists.

In the previous season, Paris Saint-Germain became the champion of France, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.