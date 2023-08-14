PSG agreed with Kylian Mbappe: details of the agreement

Forward of "Paris Saint-Germain" and the French national team, Kylian Mbappe, is ready to sign a new contract with the Parisian club, according to L'Equipe.

According to the source, the footballer will sign a new contract with the club that will be valid until the summer of 2025. The contract will include a clause stating that the club will agree to sell the forward to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. It's worth noting that Mbappe could still leave PSG in the current transfer window, but only if a fee of 200 million euros is paid for him.

The 24-year-old Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2017. He transferred to the Parisian club from "Monaco." The transfer fee was 180 million euros. In total, he has played 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappe has been playing for the French national team since 2017. He has played 70 matches for the French national team, scored 40 goals, and provided 24 assists. As a part of the French national team, Mbappe became a world champion in 2018 and a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.