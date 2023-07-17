RU RU
PSG academy talent to move to RB Leipzig

PSG academy talent to move to RB Leipzig

Football news Today, 09:10
PSG academy talent to move to RB Leipzig

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Paris Saint-Germain defender and French youth international El Chadaille Bitshiabu will transfer to RB Leipzig.

The source suggests that the German club has reached an agreement for the transfer of the player, with a fee of approximately €20 million. The deal is subject to the player completing a medical examination. If everything goes well, the French player will sign a long-term contract with RB Leipzig.

18-year-old Bitshiabu is a product of the Paris Saint-Germain youth academy. He was promoted to the first team of the Parisian club in 2021. So far, he has played 19 matches for the club, without scoring any goals or providing any assists. Bitshiabu won the French championship twice with PSG in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Bitshiabu has represented the French U19 national team since 2022. He has played three matches for the national team without contributing any goals or assists.

RB Leipzig finished third in the German Bundesliga last season, earning the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.

