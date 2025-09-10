Provocateur caught! Police detain fan who shouted racist abuse at Vinicius

The agitator will face the punishment he deserves.

The offender will face trial.

Details: According to El Chiringuito TV, Spanish police today managed to detain the fan who shouted racist abuse at Vinicius Junior.

It is reported that he now faces charges of hate crimes, financial penalties, and a stadium ban.

Previously, the president of Oviedo stated that the club was fully cooperating with the investigation to help apprehend the offender.

At the end of August, just days after the match against Real, a video surfaced online allegedly containing racist chants directed at Vinicius. Then-Real Oviedo president Martin Peláez called the incident absolutely outrageous and stated that the club was ready to help identify and punish the perpetrator.

🚨 Detenido un aficionado del Real Oviedo por gestos y sonidos racistas durante el partido contra el Madrid.



❌ Se enfrenta a delitos de odio, sanciones económicas y prohibición de acceso a estadios. pic.twitter.com/KX9aVbQXny — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 10, 2025

