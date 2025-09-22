Proud of the team. Erling Haaland comments on the match against Arsenal

He shared his emotions

Manchester City star Erling Haaland shared his thoughts on his club's crucial and challenging Premier League clash against Arsenal. The striker posted his reaction on his Instagram page.

Haaland uploaded photos from the game against the London side, adding the caption: “Proud of how we battled today, thank you for your support always!”

It's worth noting that the Norwegian forward found the net once again, with his goal nearly sealing a win for City. Arsenal managed to equalize only in stoppage time, setting the final score at 1-1. This goal was Haaland's seventh in six matches this season against the Gunners.

In the Premier League table, after five rounds, Manchester City sits only in ninth place with seven points, trailing leaders Liverpool by eight points.

By the way, the Citizens' next match will be in the League Cup against Huddersfield, scheduled for September 24.