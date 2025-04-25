Protest. Real Madrid officially cancels all events before the Copa del Rey final

In the Copa del Rey final, Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off. With just a day left before the showdown, the tension is already at its peak.

Real attempted to get the referees changed for this match by appealing to the Royal Football Federation. However, the request was denied. The Madrid club decided to respond.

Details: According to Marca, the capital club has canceled all official events. Real Madrid has called off an open training session, a press conference, and a club dinner.

The final between Barcelona and Real will take place on the evening of April 26 in Seville. The match is scheduled to start at 22:00 Central European Time.

Reminder: Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, who will officiate El Clasico in the Copa del Rey final tomorrow, spoke about the difficulties his son faces due to his father's profession. According to him, the boy is bullied at school by peers.

The management of Real believes that the appointed referees are not ready for this match.