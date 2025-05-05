Primera LPF (Argentine Championship), Apertura 2025. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability

The matches of round 16 of the Argentine Apertura Championship took place from May 2 to 4.

In the round's marquee clash, Rosario Central edged out Independiente by the narrowest of margins thanks to an own goal from Adrián Sporle. This victory, coupled with Boca Juniors’ draw against Tigre, allowed the “Yellow and Blues” to finish the Apertura at the top of the table.

Goalkeeper: Ignacio Arce (Deportivo Riestra)

The 33-year-old Argentine kept his third consecutive clean sheet. In this Apertura campaign, Arce has not conceded in twelve matches, setting the tournament’s best defensive record.

Against Godoy Cruz, Ignacio made five saves—four from inside the box. He also successfully claimed two crosses, made two interceptions, and stopped one shot.

Arce completed 15 accurate long balls, made two clearances, won an aerial duel, and even registered a shot on target from his own penalty area.

🇦🇷📊 Ignacio Arce es el ARQUERO CON MÁS VALLAS INVICTAS [12/16] en el Torneo Apertura 2025.

Left back: Agustín Sández (Rosario Central)

Against Independiente, the 24-year-old Paraguayan made six clearances, plus one tackle and one interception. Sández boasted a 94% passing accuracy, including three long balls, two incisive passes, one chance created, and a successful dribble.

Agustín Sández (24 años, 🇵🇾) vs. C.A.I Independiente



🥇 1º en chances creadas [2]

🥇 1º en precisión de pases (jugadores con +45 min) [94%]

👟 registro [3/3] en pelotas largas

Centre back: Kevin Jappert (Barracas)

The 21-year-old Argentine, in an away game against Huracán, made two clearances, one interception, and blocked a shot. Kevin won all three of his duels—both on the ground and in the air—and drew a foul.

Most importantly, in the 49th minute, Jappert scored the match-winner for Barracas. He could have had a brace, but his other shot struck the post.

Con este gol de Jappert, Barracas venció a Huracán.



⚽Segundo tanto de Kevin desde su llegada al guapo.

Right back: Juan Pintado (Gimnasia y Esgrima)

The 27-year-old Uruguayan registered his first goal involvement in an official match since November 2024. Deep into stoppage time, Juan delivered a corner that Nicolás Garayalde converted for the only—and winning—goal against Platense.

Pintado also made two clearances, one tackle, delivered five key passes, eight crosses, and four accurate long balls. He won four of six duels, completed a successful dribble, and was solid at both ends.

Defensive midfielder: Matías Galarza (Talleres)

By the 13th minute, Matías had already opened the scoring against Instituto. For the 23-year-old Argentine, this was his maiden goal for the Cordoba club in blue and white.

Galarza completed 49 (96%) accurate passes, including four long balls. He made two successful dribbles, won eight of twelve ground duels, made three tackles, and drew three fouls from opponents.

ARRIBA TALLERES ⚽ Matías Galarza sacó un tiro cruzado que se convirtió en el 1 a 0 ante Instituto



Viví el Torneo Apertura 2025 por TNT Sports Premium y disfrutalo también en Max 👉 #Suscribite https://t.co/rq6sQOr7sM pic.twitter.com/2HOKhTUSPf — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) May 3, 2025

Left midfielder: Kevin Zenón (Boca Juniors)

In the 21st minute, Kevin broke the deadlock against Tigre, netting his second goal of the Apertura.

The 23-year-old Argentine also created a goal-scoring chance, delivered a key pass, two crosses, and three long balls. Zenón completed all three of his dribbles, won nine of thirteen ground duels, and made four tackles.

¿Puntaje para el GOLAZO de Kevin Zenón vs. Tigre en Victoria?

Central midfielder: Martín Rio (Banfield)

The 24-year-old Argentine scored two of Banfield’s three goals against Central Córdoba—both with his head. It was the first brace of his professional career.

In round 16, Rio also won five of seven aerial duels, made eight clearances, and completed one accurate long ball.

EL BANFIELD DE TROGLIO SALIÓ CON TODO ⚽



Al minuto de juego, Martín Rio puso el 1-0 ante Central Córdoba



Al minuto de juego, Martín Rio puso el 1-0 ante Central Córdoba

Central midfielder: Lorenzo Scipioni (Tigre)

The 20-year-old Argentine scored against Boca Juniors in first-half stoppage time, earning Tigre a draw. It was the first official goal of his career.

Scipioni also registered three clearances, one tackle, and four interceptions. He completed 33 (85%) accurate passes, including one long ball, and won two ground duels and one aerial duel.

⚔️🌟 Lorenzo Scipioni convirtió un GOL y fue el jugador con más intercepciones [4] frente a Boca Juniors.

20 años.🪄



20 años.🪄 pic.twitter.com/HPEYspqOIp — FutbolScan (@futbolscan) May 4, 2025

Right midfielder: Nacho Fernández (River Plate)

The 35-year-old Argentine registered his first goal contributions of the Apertura. In the 28th minute, Fernández provided an assist, and five minutes later, he found the net himself.

Against Vélez Sarsfield, Nacho also tallied three key passes, three accurate long balls, and a successful dribble. He won six duels, drew four fouls, made two interceptions, and contributed with a tackle, a clearance, and a blocked shot.

Forward: Tomás Molina (Argentinos Juniors)

The 29-year-old Argentine notched his first brace since June 2024 in the match against Estudiantes. In the 26th minute, Tomás opened the scoring, and a minute later, capitalized on a defensive error to double the “Red Beetles’” lead.

In 72 minutes on the pitch, Molina also completed two successful dribbles, won six of nine ground duels, drew two fouls, and made two tackles.

#AAAJ Sacando del medio y corta 🔥🫶

GLADIADGOOOOOOLLLLLL pic.twitter.com/58KlALxAQb — Argentinos Juniors (@AAAJoficial) May 2, 2025

Forward: Elías Torres (Aldosivi)

The 24-year-old Argentine scored twice for the first time since September last year. Both of Torres’ goals against San Martín came in stoppage time.

Elías completed two successful dribbles, delivered two accurate long balls, won three ground duels and one aerial duel, made a clearance, and earned a foul.

¡DOS GOLES CALCADOS! Al igual que su primer gol, Elías Torres se fue a la contra y puso el 3-0 final de Aldosivi ante San Martín de San Juan.

Coach: Gustavo Costas (Racing)

In round 16, Racing celebrated their fifth straight victory. After a controversial red card for Santiago Sosa, Costas’ men played the entire second half a man down. The 62-year-old tactician reshaped the side from a 3-5-2 to a 4-4-1, shoring up the defense. Yet, Costas’ team snatched all three points thanks to a last-minute own goal by their rivals.

His decision to trust Maximiliano Salas, who insisted on coming on and gave 100%, highlights Costas’ ability to read his squad’s mindset—cementing team spirit.