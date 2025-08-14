RU RU ES ES FR FR
Preparation for the Premier League kickoff. Salah shares new photo from the gym

The Egyptian is giving it his all
Lifestyle Today, 08:59
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mohamed Salah is in great physical shape Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is showing exemplary discipline as he prepares for the upcoming English Premier League season. He has posted new photos from the gym in his Instagram stories.

The photos feature Salah working with a medicine ball in the gym, as well as training out on the pitch. These exercises are helping the Egyptian star build his strength and boost his physical condition.

It’s worth noting that Liverpool have already kicked off their campaign this season—with a match for the English Super Cup against Crystal Palace. The Reds suffered an unexpected defeat to their rivals in a penalty shootout after regular time ended in a draw.

And tomorrow, on August 15, the Merseysiders will play their first Premier League match of the season. They’ll host Bournemouth at Anfield, a side that’s been left depleted after losing almost their entire defensive line from last year. Just to recap: Dean Huijsen has joined Real Madrid, Illia Zabarnyi moved to PSG, and Liverpool themselves snapped up left-back Milos Kerkez.

