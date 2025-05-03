Premier League matchweek 35 predictions and top tips: Chelsea and Newcastle covered, expecting entertaining football

This weekend, the Premier League promises another round of exciting fixtures—and a chance to cash in. Here are my betting picks for some of the key matchups.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth. A tricky clash with chances for the visitors. 03.05.2025

This is a tough game from a betting perspective: Arsenal will find it hard not to think about the Champions League, while Bournemouth will be fighting for points. The Gunners will likely control the game, but that might not be enough for a win.

It’s interesting to see odds on the London club creeping upward, which could hint at an upset—after all, Arsenal still have a cushion in the league table. Who knows when the Gunners will get another shot at a Champions League final, so they’ll be fully focused on their return leg in Paris. Expect an open, end-to-end contest where finishing will be crucial. Predicting the outcome is risky, especially with uncertainty over Arsenal’s lineup. Bournemouth won’t be a walkover.

Bet for the match – both teams to score: yes, at 1.72.

Odegaard decision made, PSG rotation and Ben White starts - Arsenal predicted XI vs Bournemouth https://t.co/Xw4QEIWqwE pic.twitter.com/GVIsiJtwFp — Chivo C Esquire (@ChivoCEsquire) May 3, 2025

Brighton vs Newcastle. Can the Magpies chase the Champions League? 04.05.2025

A vital battle in the standings—Brighton have little left to play for, but they’ll fight until the end. Newcastle, on the other hand, can’t afford to drop points, as a slip could cost them a Champions League spot. Bookies see this as an even matchup, but the motivation clearly favors the visitors.

The Magpies have had mixed results away from home, while Brighton have lost just three times at the Amex this season. Notably, Newcastle come into this one in better form, which is reflected in their slightly shortening odds. Brighton have looked tired down the stretch, with just one win in their last six league games. It makes sense to back the visitors, but with some insurance.

Bet for the match – Newcastle to win with a 0 handicap at 1.79.

🚨 Craig Pawson será el árbitro principal del Brighton vs Newcastle United de este domingo.



Estará acompañado por:



🔹Timothy Wood and Wade Smith (Asistentes)

🔸Steve Martin (Cuarto Árbitro)

🔹Andy Madley (VAR)

🔸Scott Ledger (Asistente VAR)#NUFC pic.twitter.com/luNXVg7RAk — Newcastle United F.C. 🇪🇦 (@nufcspain_) May 2, 2025

Brentford vs Manchester United. Meeting of unmotivated sides. 04.05.2025

In this one, bookies give the edge to the hosts—mainly because United have long since stopped pushing in the league. Amorim is likely to rotate the squad with the Europa League the clear priority, and a spot in the final almost secured. The Red Devils have little reason to field their strongest lineup, especially with midweek action and fatigue mounting late in the season.

Brentford may lack motivation in the table, but their recent win over a motivated Nottingham Forest showed they’re not handing out points. The Bees are unbeaten in four Premier League matches and have every chance to extend that run. For United, it’s too late to fix their league campaign—a win won’t change their dire situation.

Bet for the match – both teams to score: yes, at 1.74.

🚨🎙️Ruben Amorim: "Nous Mazraoui cannot play [on Sunday vs Brentford]. He is on the verge of injury." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zr7TvF0v6C — Manchester United Forever (@Utd_Forever7) May 2, 2025

West Ham vs Tottenham. A derby lacking real fire. 04.05.2025

It’s not hard to believe these are direct rivals, but their places in the table (16th and 17th) are surprising. Neither needs to worry about relegation, which is their main achievement this season. Tottenham can still salvage the campaign with a Europa League triumph, and they took the first step by beating Bodo/Glimt 3-1 at home this week.

At first, there wasn’t a clear favorite here, but now the odds have swung toward West Ham, which makes sense. Expect Tottenham to give minutes to fringe players usually left out of big games. With little at stake, both sides have a chance to play open, attacking football—I expect plenty of chances.

Bet for the match – over 2.5 goals at 1.6.

Mohammed Kudus sees red! 🟥



West Ham are down to 10 men for the final minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium#TOTWHU pic.twitter.com/TMB9kZkxAR — Premier League (@premierleague) October 19, 2024

Chelsea vs Liverpool. Only the hosts need the win. 04.05.2025

On paper, this is the headline clash of the round, but it’s not so clear-cut on the pitch. It’s unclear what lineup newly crowned champions Liverpool will field—even if they play their best, motivation could be lacking. Chelsea’s rivals slipped up last round, letting the Blues into the top five, so now it’s vital to stay in the Champions League zone. Dropping points is not an option, even against the leaders.

Midweek, the Blues used a rotated squad to dispatch Djurgården 4-1 away in the Conference League—but that European competition matters far less than the Premier League. It’s risky to back Chelsea outright, but with some insurance, the odds look tempting.

Bet for the match – Chelsea to win with a 0 handicap at 1.58.

Enzo Maresca on not resting players for Chelsea vs Liverpool: “We are not in a moment where we can say we decide to save players for Sunday. This is a semi-final, it’s a European competition and we want to be in the final.” (via @JacobSteinberg) pic.twitter.com/A3384yQvhz — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) April 30, 2025

Combining all these Premier League picks gives you odds of around 13.5—definitely worth considering. Of course, this isn’t one to go all-in on, but I rate the chances of this accumulator coming through as pretty high.