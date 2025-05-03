RU RU ES ES FR FR
River Plate vs Vélez Sarsfield prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025

River Plate vs Vélez Sarsfield prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield prediction Photo: tntsports.com.ar / Author unknown
River Plate River Plate
Liga Profesional Argentina 04 may 2025, 19:30 River Plate - Velez Sarsfield
-
- : -
Argentina,
Velez Sarsfield Velez Sarsfield
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.63
One of the standout fixtures of matchday 16 in the Argentine Primera División will take place late Sunday night at the iconic Monumental stadium, where local giants River Plate host Vélez Sarsfield. Here’s a bet suggestion for this clash that comes with solid odds for success.

Match preview

River Plate are enjoying a stellar season and currently sit third in the Apertura standings. After 15 rounds, “Los Millonarios” have racked up 28 points, just four shy of league leaders Argentinos Juniors. Independiente are only a point ahead, giving River a real shot at overtaking them in the battle for second place.

In their last outing, River Plate hosted Boca Juniors and clinched a 2-1 victory – with all three goals coming in a dramatic first half. That win marked River’s second in a row, following an emphatic 3-0 away triumph over Gimnasia y Esgrima. At home, River have won five out of eight matches, losing just once.

Meanwhile, Vélez Sarsfield, last season’s triumphant champions, got off to a shaky start in this campaign. For a long stretch, the team languished near the bottom of the table, but back-to-back wins in recent rounds have helped them climb up the standings.

Currently, Vélez sit 11th and their chances of breaking into the top eight are slim. In their most recent match, Vélez narrowly defeated Gimnasia y Esgrima 1-0 at home. To reach the playoffs, Vélez not only need a convincing win against River Plate but must also hope for several other results to go their way.

Probable lineups

  • River Plate: Armani, Acuña, Martínez, Pezzella, Montiel, Castaño, Pérez, Simón, Mastantuono, Colidio, Driussi
  • Vélez Sarsfield: Marchiori, Gómez, Gómez, Fernández, Lagos, Bouzat, Baeza, Ordoñez, Pizzini, Carrizo, Romero

Key facts and head-to-head

  • The teams drew 1-1 last season
  • River Plate thrashed Vélez 5-0 in the Professional League Cup in February 2024
  • Both teams scored in three of the last five meetings

Prediction

The bookmakers are firmly backing the home side here, offering odds no higher than 1.55 for a River Plate victory. Our suggestion: go for “Total over 2.0” goals at odds of 1.63.

Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.63
