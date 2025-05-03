Tigre vs Boca Juniors prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.75 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of the 16th round of the Argentine championship will take place in the early hours of Monday at the José Dellagiovanna stadium, where local side Tigre will host Boca Juniors. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter, as the odds look promising for a successful outcome.

Match preview

As soon as Tigre secured their playoff spot, they immediately lost their drive to win on the pitch. As a result, the team has now gone four matches without a win in the Apertura. Currently, they sit sixth in the league table, having collected 26 points from 15 matches.

In their most recent outing, Tigre played away against Estudiantes and came away with a goalless draw. Previously, their home fixture against Belgrano ended with the same 0-0 scoreline. At home, Tigre have registered four wins and two losses in seven matches.

Boca Juniors, meanwhile, have also already clinched their place among the top eight, and did so with room to spare. At the moment, the team boasts 32 points, good enough for second place in the standings. However, they trail leaders Argentinos Juniors by just one point, and their main rivals have already played their 16th-round match.

In their last league game, Boca Juniors were on the road against River Plate and suffered a 1-2 defeat. Before that, they had put together a run of three consecutive wins in the Apertura. Away from home, Boca have claimed three victories and suffered three defeats in seven matches.

Probable lineups

Tigre : Zenobio, Banegas, Paz, Laso, Ortega, Medina, Gonzalez, Scipioni, Saralegui, Russo, Nuñez

: Zenobio, Banegas, Paz, Laso, Ortega, Medina, Gonzalez, Scipioni, Saralegui, Russo, Nuñez Boca Juniors: Marchesín, Blanco, Costa, Rojo, Battaglia, Advíncula, Zenón, Delgado, Belmonte, Merentiel, Palacios

Match facts and head-to-head

Tigre beat their opponents at home last year with a 3-0 scoreline

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has won in two out of the last five matches

The "Both teams to score" bet has come through in one out of the last five encounters

Prediction

The bookmakers are giving a slight edge to the visitors, offering odds of 2.51 for a Boca win. We believe the optimal bet is "Boca Juniors to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.75.