Lille vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Lille vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Lille vs Marseille prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Lille Lille
Ligue 1 France 04 may 2025, 14:45 Lille - Marseille
-
- : -
France, Villeneuve d'Ascq, Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Marseille Marseille
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.74
The marquee clash of matchday 32 in the French championship will take place on Sunday at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, where hosts Lille welcome Marseille. Here’s a value bet on the outcome of this high-stakes encounter.

Match preview

Lille continue to impress as the season draws to a close, claiming a third consecutive victory with a 2-0 win over Angers. This is the first such winning streak for Les Dogues in this Ligue 1 campaign. Their strong form has propelled them to third place in the standings, making them serious contenders for a Champions League spot. The defense deserves special mention: the clean sheet against Angers marked their eleventh shutout of the season.

Lille have been a force at home, racking up four straight victories on their own turf—a testament to their high-level performance in front of their fans. Their defensive organization is second only to PSG, and they consistently pick up points. The upcoming clash with Marseille is a chance not only to extend their winning run but also to solidify their place in the Champions League zone, especially considering the visitors’ poor away form.

Marseille have hit top gear in the season’s final stretch: first thrashing Montpellier 5-1, then confidently dispatching Brest 4-1—showcasing their attacking flair and quality in the final third. These wins have seen Marseille climb to second in the Ligue 1 standings, opening up a three-point gap over their nearest challengers. Thanks to their offensive prowess, Marseille are now second in the league for goals scored—66 in total, trailing only PSG.

However, despite their home heroics, Marseille have struggled on their travels. Roberto De Zerbi’s men have lost four consecutive away matches in the league. This stark contrast between home and away results could prove decisive as the race for Champions League places heats up. Marseille must break this away jinx if they want to retain their grip on second place.

Probable lineups

  • Lille: Lucas Chevalier – Thomas Meunier, Bafodé Diakité, Alessandro, Ismaily – André Gomes, Benjamin André, Matias Fernandez Pardo, Hákon Haraldsson – Chuba Akpom, Jonathan David
  • Marseille: Gerónimo Rulli – Ulisses Garcia, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Leonardo Balerdi, Amir Murillo – Valentin Rongier, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Luis Henrique, Adrien Rabiot, Mason Greenwood – Amine Gouiri

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Lille are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Marseille, winning two of those in regular time
  • Both teams scored in three of the last five encounters
  • The over 2.5 goals bet landed in two out of the last five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers give a slight edge to the home side, and that looks justified. Marseille’s away form has been disappointing lately, so our pick for this match is Lille with a (0) handicap at odds of 1.74.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.74
