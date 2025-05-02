Lille vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.74 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

The marquee clash of matchday 32 in the French championship will take place on Sunday at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, where hosts Lille welcome Marseille. Here’s a value bet on the outcome of this high-stakes encounter.

Match preview

Lille continue to impress as the season draws to a close, claiming a third consecutive victory with a 2-0 win over Angers. This is the first such winning streak for Les Dogues in this Ligue 1 campaign. Their strong form has propelled them to third place in the standings, making them serious contenders for a Champions League spot. The defense deserves special mention: the clean sheet against Angers marked their eleventh shutout of the season.

Lille have been a force at home, racking up four straight victories on their own turf—a testament to their high-level performance in front of their fans. Their defensive organization is second only to PSG, and they consistently pick up points. The upcoming clash with Marseille is a chance not only to extend their winning run but also to solidify their place in the Champions League zone, especially considering the visitors’ poor away form.

Marseille have hit top gear in the season’s final stretch: first thrashing Montpellier 5-1, then confidently dispatching Brest 4-1—showcasing their attacking flair and quality in the final third. These wins have seen Marseille climb to second in the Ligue 1 standings, opening up a three-point gap over their nearest challengers. Thanks to their offensive prowess, Marseille are now second in the league for goals scored—66 in total, trailing only PSG.

However, despite their home heroics, Marseille have struggled on their travels. Roberto De Zerbi’s men have lost four consecutive away matches in the league. This stark contrast between home and away results could prove decisive as the race for Champions League places heats up. Marseille must break this away jinx if they want to retain their grip on second place.

Probable lineups

Lille : Lucas Chevalier – Thomas Meunier, Bafodé Diakité, Alessandro, Ismaily – André Gomes, Benjamin André, Matias Fernandez Pardo, Hákon Haraldsson – Chuba Akpom, Jonathan David

Marseille: Gerónimo Rulli – Ulisses Garcia, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Leonardo Balerdi, Amir Murillo – Valentin Rongier, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Luis Henrique, Adrien Rabiot, Mason Greenwood – Amine Gouiri

Match facts and head-to-head

Lille are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Marseille, winning two of those in regular time

Both teams scored in three of the last five encounters

The over 2.5 goals bet landed in two out of the last five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers give a slight edge to the home side, and that looks justified. Marseille’s away form has been disappointing lately, so our pick for this match is Lille with a (0) handicap at odds of 1.74.