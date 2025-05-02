RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Brest vs Montpellier prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Brest vs Montpellier prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Brest vs Montpellier prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Brest Brest
Ligue 1 France 04 may 2025, 11:15 Brest - Montpellier
-
- : -
France, Brest, Stade Francis le Ble
Montpellier Montpellier
One of the matches of Ligue 1's 32nd round will take place on Sunday at Stade Francis-Le Blé, where the home side Brest will welcome Montpellier. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Brest are heading into the final stretch of the season with nothing left to play for: the team can't replicate last year's success and qualify for European competition. Sitting ninth with 44 points, they lost even the theoretical chance to reach the top five after a painful defeat to Marseille (1-4). What's more, that's now three matches in a row without a win, two of which ended in defeat. During this spell, it's clear that Brest have lost their cutting edge up front and defensive solidity at the back.

At home, Brest have shown decent form throughout the season, and their fans have every right to expect a strong finish. Especially since the visitors are already relegated Montpellier, who have struggled mightily on their travels. A victory here would allow Brest to snap their poor run and end the season on a high in front of their own supporters.

Montpellier are officially out of the top flight, but in the last few rounds they've tried not to look like a defeated outsider. They even managed to score against Marseille in a heavy loss (1-5), and then unexpectedly drew with Reims (0-0), ending a long losing streak and keeping a clean sheet for the first time in eight matches.

Nevertheless, Montpellier's away form leaves a lot to be desired: they've lost six consecutive away games, scoring just once and conceding 13. Given those stats, it's hard to expect an upset against Brest, especially if the hosts are properly motivated. Interestingly, one of Montpellier's rare wins this season did come against this opponent, but that was at home.

Probable lineups

  • Brest: Marco Bizot – Massadio Haïdara, Abdoulaye Ndiaye, Brendan Chardonnet, Edimilson Fernandes – Pierre Lees-Melou, Hugo Magnetti, Mahdi Camara, Mathias Pereira Lage, Abdallah Sima – Ludovic Ajorque
  • Montpellier: Benjamin Lecomte – Wilfried Ndolllo, Kiki Kouyaté, Bećir Omeragić, Modibo Sagnan, Théo Sainte-Luce – Nicolas Phaëton, Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Khalil Fayad – Tanguy Coulibaly

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Montpellier won the reverse fixture 3-1, although Brest had won the previous two encounters
  • The "Total over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in 4 of the last 5 matches
  • Both teams to score has been successful in 2 out of the last 5 meetings

Prediction

The bookmakers are firmly backing Brest, offering odds around 1.40 for a home win. Here, we recommend "Brest to win with a -1.0 handicap" at odds of 1.55.

