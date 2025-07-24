"Pose 1": Cristiano Ronaldo recreates iconic photos for CR7 Underwear campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo is renowned for his own underwear brand, CR7 Underwear, which is now marking its 10th anniversary on the market. To commemorate this milestone, the Portuguese superstar is recreating memorable images from the brand’s legendary advertising photoshoots.

On his Instagram page, he shared behind-the-scenes footage of shooting "Pose Number 1"—the first of seven iconic photos planned for the campaign. The photo is shot in a "then and now" format, offering a side-by-side comparison of the original and the new image.

The photos will be released as part of the "Then and Now" campaign, dedicated to celebrating a decade of CR7 Underwear. Ronaldo is set to recreate seven of his most iconic shots taken throughout the brand’s 10-year history.

It’s worth noting that Cristiano has built a vast business empire spanning multiple industries. Beyond his underwear label, Ronaldo has launched his own line of men’s fragrances, owns a hair transplant clinic, and much more.