“7 memorable photos”: 10 years since the launch of Cristiano Ronaldo's underwear line

Beyond his footballing exploits, Cristiano Ronaldo has business interests spanning several industries, including his personal underwear brand, CR7 Underwear. The football icon marked the line’s 10th anniversary by sharing a commemorative video on his Instagram page.

Ronaldo posted a clip announcing a look back at seven memorable photos taken over the brand's decade-long journey. The post was captioned: “10 years! Seven images and Seven chapters with CR7 Underwear. Stay tuned to find out more at @cr7cristianoronaldo 😉.”

It’s worth noting that CR7 Underwear was born out of Ronaldo’s collaboration with JBS Textile Group, a partnership that began in 2013. Today, CR7 Underwear is sold in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Additionally, Ronaldo recently extended his contract with Al Nassr and will continue playing in Saudi Arabia for another two years. Notably, under the terms of the new deal, the Portuguese superstar will also become a co-owner of the club, acquiring a 15% stake.