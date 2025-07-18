Cristiano Ronaldo invites fans to his newly opened museum in Hong Kong

Cristiano Ronaldo is a global icon, adored by fans from every corner of the world. This month, a special museum has opened its doors in Asia just for his fans, and the Portuguese legend is inviting everyone to come and experience it for themselves.

Ronaldo shared a short teaser video of the museum on his Instagram page, captioning it: “My journey. My legacy. Proud to share a part of my life with you. My CR7 Life Museum in Hong Kong is now open! See you there.”

The museum, dedicated to telling the story of Ronaldo's extraordinary life, is located in Hong Kong. Visitors can explore a chronological journey through Cristiano’s career, discovering unique details about his rise to stardom and viewing the trophies he has claimed over the years. The venue also offers interactive experiences and the chance to snap photos in the UR7 YouTube studio.

This marks Ronaldo’s first museum in Asia, with its grand opening celebrated on July 7, 2025.