Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates Binance platform on its 8th anniversary

Cristiano Ronaldo starred in a short congratulatory video marking the 8th anniversary of his partner, Binance. The footballer shared the video on his Instagram page.

Together with the official Binance account, Cristiano posted a video in which he congratulates the company on its eighth birthday. Game recognizes game. A message from the iconic 7, for our 8 year anniversary. VAMOS (to the moon and back)!"

It's worth noting that in November 2022, Binance, in collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo, launched the first collection of CR7 non-fungible tokens (NFTs). According to the Portuguese forward, these tokens were created as a reward for fans for their years of support.

According to the company, owning a CR7 NFT unlocks access to unique rewards. Among them are a meet-and-greet with Cristiano Ronaldo, exclusive merchandise giveaways, and tickets to matches around the globe. Purchasing the tokens also grants access to exclusive content from the Portuguese legend.