Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Jorge Jesus's appointment as Al-Nassr coach

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts on the appointment of Jorge Jesus as the club's new head coach. The Portuguese forward posted about it in his Instagram story.

Ronaldo reposted the official Al-Nassr announcement of Jesus's appointment from the club's Instagram account, adding the message “Bem-vindo, Mister @jorgejesus!” in Portuguese.

It's worth noting that just a few months ago, Jesus ended his stint with Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League rivals, Al-Hilal. He had been at the helm of Al-Hilal since the summer of 2023.

Previously, Jesus managed Portuguese sides Benfica, Braga, and Sporting, as well as Fenerbahce in Turkey and Flamengo in Brazil. He is a three-time Portuguese league champion with Benfica, won Brazil's Serie A and the 2019 Copa Libertadores with Flamengo, and lifted the 2022/23 Turkish Cup with Fenerbahce.

With Al-Hilal, the Portuguese coach secured the Saudi Pro League title in the 2023/24 season.